Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is one of the best players in the world and is famous for his destructive batting capabilities. Nicknamed as the ‘Hitman’ in the cricketing world, the 32-year-old is known for his ruthlessness on the field, but off it, the Mumbai-born batsman is a family man and always finds time to spend it with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. So on Father’s Day 2020, we take a look at some photos, which shows that Rohit Sharma is the most adorable dad. Rohit Sharma Shares an Adorable Video of Himself Playing With Daughter Samaira, Says ‘These Days Are Not Coming Back’.

Father’s Day is celebrated to honour fatherhood and parental bonds as well as the influence of dad’s in society. In India, the precious day is observed on the third Sunday during the month of June. Rohit Sharma got married in 2015 and became a dad on December 30, 2018, when his wife Ritika gave birth to the couple’s first child Samaira. Rohit Sharma Spends Quality Time With Daughter Samaira As The Two Play Cricket Together (Watch Video).

Team Sharma

Baby Samaira

View this post on Instagram #ThrowbackThursday with Cookie Monster 🏖 A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Feb 19, 2020 at 10:36pm PST

Lovely Family

Train Ride

View this post on Instagram Definitely beyond my expectations. Thrilling experience at @jiowonderland @ritssajdeh A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Dec 26, 2019 at 10:42am PST

Celebrating Diwali

Sleeping Beauties

View this post on Instagram This is special, so good to be back ❤️ A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Feb 13, 2019 at 3:56am PST

Special Photo

View this post on Instagram Mine ❤️ A post shared by Ritika Sajdeh (@ritssajdeh) on Mar 26, 2020 at 2:30am PDT

Goofy Dad

View this post on Instagram Reunited ❤️ A post shared by Ritika Sajdeh (@ritssajdeh) on Sep 20, 2019 at 11:59pm PDT

Play Time

View this post on Instagram I love you more than curly fries 🥰 A post shared by Ritika Sajdeh (@ritssajdeh) on Jul 25, 2019 at 8:06am PDT

At the Beach

View this post on Instagram ❤️🏝 A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Dec 31, 2019 at 6:08am PST

With cricket being suspended for the time being due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rohit Sharma has taken the opportunity to spend some quality time with his family. The Indian batsman was injured during the tour of New Zealand in February but is expected to be back in action once the cricketing activities resume.

