Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is one of the best players in the world and is famous for his destructive batting capabilities. Nicknamed as the ‘Hitman’ in the cricketing world, the 32-year-old is known for his ruthlessness on the field, but off it, the Mumbai-born batsman is a family man and always finds time to spend it with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. So on Father’s Day 2020, we take a look at some photos, which shows that Rohit Sharma is the most adorable dad. Rohit Sharma Shares an Adorable Video of Himself Playing With Daughter Samaira, Says ‘These Days Are Not Coming Back’.

Father’s Day is celebrated to honour fatherhood and parental bonds as well as the influence of dad’s in society. In India, the precious day is observed on the third Sunday during the month of June. Rohit Sharma got married in 2015 and became a dad on December 30, 2018, when his wife Ritika gave birth to the couple’s first child Samaira. Rohit Sharma Spends Quality Time With Daughter Samaira As The Two Play Cricket Together (Watch Video).

Team Sharma

Baby Samaira 

 



 

#ThrowbackThursday with Cookie Monster 🏖



Lovely Family

Train Ride

 



 

Definitely beyond my expectations. Thrilling experience at @jiowonderland @ritssajdeh



Celebrating Diwali

 



 

Happy Diwali to you all ✨and please say no to 🧨 @ritssajdeh



Sleeping Beauties

 



 

This is special, so good to be back ❤️



Special Photo

 



 

Mine ❤️



Goofy Dad

 



 

Reunited ❤️



Play Time

 



 

I love you more than curly fries 🥰



At the Beach

 



 

❤️🏝



With cricket being suspended for the time being due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rohit Sharma has taken the opportunity to spend some quality time with his family. The Indian batsman was injured during the tour of New Zealand in February but is expected to be back in action once the cricketing activities resume.

