Rohit Sharma Spends Quality Time With Daughter Samaira As The Two Play Cricket Together (Watch Video)

Rohit Sharma Plays Cricket With Daughter Samaira (Photo Credits: Instagram/Rohit Sharma)

Cricket runs in the blood of Sharma family as after Rohit Sharma’s daughter is taking after her dad and is practising batting at a very young age. In a video shared by the Indian limited-overs vice-captain on his social media, Samaira was seen playing cricket with her family. The 32-year-old is currently out injured and is taking his time off to relish some quality time with his family. The Indian opener is expected to return back onto the field in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Rohit Sharma Reacts After ICC Leaves him Out of 'Batsmen With Best Pull Shots' Collage, See Mumbai Indians' Captain's Post.

Mumbai Indian’s captain Rohit Sharma shared an adorable video of his daughter on his official Instagram account. In the video shared by the Indian cricketer, he and his one-year-old daughter could be seen enjoying their time together as the two played a game of cricket. Mumbai Indians Share Captain Rohit Sharma's Practice Visuals As Fans Await IPL 2020 New Schedule (Watch Video).

Watch Video

Speaking of Rohit Sharma, the 32-year-old was last seen on the pitch during the T20I matches against New Zealand which the Men in Blue won 3-0 but missed the latter half of the series due to a shoulder injury. The explosive opener was unavailable for India’s white-wash defeat in the ODI and Test series against the Kiwis.

Rohit Sharma could return to action during IPL 2020 but the tournament has been postponed until April 15 due to the rapid growth of the coronavirus pandemic. Various sporting competitions around the world have been suspended due to the virus outbreak which has taken lives of over 13,000 people across the globe.