Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra was cheated of a whopping amount of Rs 33 lakh by a businessman on the pretext of making an investment in a sports shoe business. The cricketer-turned-commentator filed a complaint against Kamlesh Parikh, a shoe businessman and his son Dhruv for cheating him of this huge amount of money. According to a report in the Times of India, an FIR was filed at the Hariparwat police station under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) which stated that Chopra had given Rs 57.8 lakh to Dhruv as an investment to be made in the sports shoes business. This interestingly, is not the first time that such an allegation has been made against the father-son duo. ‘Kehna Kya Chahte Ho’ Fans React to Pakistan Cricketer Umar Akmal’s Birthday Wish for Virat Kohli.

The police will investigate this matter after examining the documents provided with the accused also being called for questioning. Initially, an agreement signed between the commentator and the businessmen stated that they were to return the money with a 20% profit but that did not happen. The FIR quoted Chopra as per the TOI report, "We entered into a formally notarised agreement which stipulated that Dhruv was to return the money within 30 days with a 20% profit, and post-dated cheques were provided for recovery. However, a year later, only Rs 24.5 lakh has been returned, and two issued cheques were dishonoured." Chopra also shared that he had a conversation with Kamlesh who assured to return him the money. But they soon cut off communication with the 46-year-old losing the sum. 'Shane Watson Giving Jethalal Vibes' Fans React to Commentator Wearing Tight Shirt During NZ vs AFG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

The former batsman, who opened the innings for India, retired in 2015 and is quite a popular commentator, often featuring in several shows. Earlier, Jaya Bhardwaj, the wife of India and Chennai Super Kings cricketer Deepak Chahar had made an allegation against the two of cheating her of Rs 10 lakh. Chahar's father subsequently had filed a complaint against them.

