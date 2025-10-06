Mumbai, October 6: India’s emphatic 88-run triumph over Pakistan in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday drew praise from political leaders and former cricketers. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side bowled out Pakistan for 159 after posting 247 on a sluggish pitch to register their 12th win over the arch-rivals in women’s ODIs and climb to the top of the points table of the eight-team competition. IND vs PAK, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Kranti Gaud, Deepti Sharma Three-Fers Give India Women Emphatic 88-Run Win Over Pakistan Women.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the win as a “perfect strike,” while applauding the team’s dominance.

Amit Shah Hails India Women's Cricket Team

A perfect strike. Dominating display of India's cricketing might by our Women's Cricket team in today's match in the ICC Women's World Cup. Nation is proud of our team. Best wishes for your upcoming matches.#CWC25 pic.twitter.com/HRZP9GxqTv — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 5, 2025

BCCI President Mithun Manhas wrote on ‘X’.

Mithun Manhas Lauds Team India

A totally one sided game !! With this win it’s 12-0 Well played @BCCIWomen way to go !! 🇮🇳 INDvsPAK#CWC2025 — MithunManhas5 (@MithunManhas) October 5, 2025

BJP leader Smriti Z Irani wrote on ‘X’.

Smriti Z Irani Hails India Women's Cricket Team

अपराजित नारीशक्ति...🇮🇳 Team India’s performance in the ICC Women’s World Cup was pure excellence. Keep the tricolour flying high!#WomensWorldCup2025 pic.twitter.com/xxdXqnlsyN — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 5, 2025

Irfan Pathan Lauds Team India

Super proud of @BCCIWomen on a very clinical victory against Pakistan. Total team effort. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 5, 2025

Harbhajan Singh, former India off-spinner, commented on ‘X’,

Harbhajan Singh Hails India Women's Cricket Team

Well done Indian women’s Cricket Team . What a victor !!! you made us proud again #indvspak2025 @BCCIWomen — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 5, 2025

India’s win was set up by three-fers from fast bowler Kranti Gaud and off-spin bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma, apart from a late cameo of 35 not out by wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, while Harleen Deol top-scored with 46. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra wrote on X. IND vs PAK, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pakistan Opener Muneeba Ali’s Contentious Run-Out Against India Sparks Controversy.

Aakash Chopra Lauds Team India

Ex-India opener Wasim Jaffer wrote on the same platform.

Wasim Jaffer Hails India Women's Cricket Team

Not the perfect game but still managed to register an 88 run win. Well played @BCCIWomen onwards and upwards 👏🏻 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/mwXnwpTnad — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 5, 2025

India will next face South Africa at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on October 9, before facing the defending champions, Australia, at the same venue on October 12.

