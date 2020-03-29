From Joginder Sharma, MS Dhoni to Kapil Dev: A Look at Some Cricketers Who Served As Government Officials in Honorary and Professional Capability

Cricketers as government officials (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sports personalities around the world are among the most sought after celebrities. In India, it is cricketers who top the list. A successful cricketer in this part of the world is no less than a film star and has a huge number of followers. From endorsement deals to fame, everything comes their way once they make it big in the cricket field. Interestingly, even the government rewards the top performers with positions in government ranks from honorary to full-time. There are and have been many Indian cricketers who hold or held official posts in police or other government agencies. Here’s a look at some top names. World T20 Winner Joginder Sharma Joins Battle Against Coronavirus (See Pics).

Joginder Sharma

2007: #T20WorldCup hero 🏆 2020: Real world hero 💪 In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India's Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis. [📷 Joginder Sharma] pic.twitter.com/2IAAyjX3Se — ICC (@ICC) March 28, 2020

The bowler was India’s hero at the inaugural T20 World Cup, which India won by defeating traditional-rivals Pakistan in the final. Joginder bowled the last over in the final and dismissed Misbah ul Haq to help India win the match and trophy. Since 2007, Joginder has been Deputy Superintendent of Police in Haryana. ICC Lauds Joginder Sharma’s Efforts With Police Force Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Calls Him a ‘Real World Hero’.

Kapil Dev

It was great meeting my friend, the legendary Kapil Dev after a long time at his office in army uniform being Army day today. He was looking as dashing as always. @therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/4SZT2Exgyi — uttam kumar bose (@uttamkbose) January 15, 2018

India’s first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev was conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army. He was the first cricketer to be honoured with such title in the Indian Army.

MS Dhoni

Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) MS Dhoni deployed in Kashmir as a part of Victor Force. He will join his Army Battalion and will be undertaking patrolling and guard duties from 31st July till 15th August. Salute to the brave soldier 👏🙏🇮🇳 #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/3jEYWEbo1Q — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) July 25, 2019

Interestingly, MS Dhoni not only become the second Indian captain to lift the World Cup, but he became the second cricketer to be conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army. MS Dhoni's Picture from Kashmir Goes Viral As he Joins Indian Army for his Two-Week Stint, See Photo.

Harbhajan Singh

For Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Harbhajan Singh was appointed as Deputy Superintendent by Punjab Police thanks to his services to the country in cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar

🇮🇳 वायु सेना दिवस के अवसर पर सभी को शुभकामनाएं।भारत को हमेशा सुरक्षित रखने के लिए मैं देश के हर सैनिक को धन्यवाद देता हूं। माननीय PM मोदी जी द्वारा जारी स्वस्थ और स्वच्छ भारत मिशन में आपके उत्साह को देखकर मैं कामना करता हूं कि भारत हमेशा स्वस्थ, स्वच्छ और सुरक्षित रहे। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/6eYrZDrYgE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 8, 2019

One of the greatest cricketer to have graced the game, Sachin Tendulkar was conferred with the honorary rank of Group Captain during 83rd Air Force Day in 2015. He is the first sportsperson to be honoured such rank.

Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian women’s T20I captain is a constable with Punjab Police. She was promoted as DSP but after four months was demoted back following a controversy related to her degree.

Punjab CM & DGP formally welcome cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur into Punjab Police as she joins as DSP, in Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/84uibAGWkJ — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 2, 2018

Yuzvendra Chahal

The spinner is an important member of India’s limited-overs team and has many match-winning performances under his belt. Chahal, who is quite active on social media, has been a match-winner for his Indian Premier League team Royal challengers Bangalore (RCB). In 2018, Chahal was appointed as Income Tax inspector in the Income Tax Department.