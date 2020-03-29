ICC Lauds Joginder Sharma’s Efforts With Police Force Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Calls Him a ‘Real World Hero’

ICC Lauds Joginder Sharma’s Efforts (Photo Credits: Twitter/ ICC)

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a brake on sporting events all around the world, many sports stars are enjoying their time in quarantine. However, that's not the case with India's 2007 T20 World Cup hero Joginder Sharma who is serving the nation with the police force. The former Indian all-rounder is currently working as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Haryana Police and has the onus to look after the smooth run of the 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. International Cricket Council (ICC) also lauded Joginder's effort amid the crisis and called him a hero both on and off the field. World T20 Winner Joginder Sharma Joins Battle Against Coronavirus (See Pics).

Not too long ago, Sharma himself shared some of his on-duty pictures in which he can be seen washing his hands with sanitizer performing other duties of Police. Now, ICC has also appreciated his contribution towards the nation by sharing a heart-melting post on Twitter. The apex cricket body shared a merged image of Joginder- one from the 2007 T20 World Cup and while other was him wearing a police uniform and wrote: “2007:#T20WorldCup hero, 2020: Real world hero. In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India's Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis.”

View Post:

2007: #T20WorldCup hero 🏆 2020: Real world hero 💪 In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India's Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis. [📷 Joginder Sharma] pic.twitter.com/2IAAyjX3Se — ICC (@ICC) March 28, 2020

The right-arm pacer bowled that famous last over during the India vs Pakistan finals in the inaugural edition of the World T20 and guided the Men in Blue to the title. Post that encounter, Joginder didn’t play any international game and bid adieu to all forms of cricket in 2018. Post that, the cricketer joined the police force and is currently playing a crucial role in this time of the pandemic.

As of now, the epidemic has affected over 900 people in India with more than 20 being killed. To stop the death toll, PM Modi imposed a 21-day lockdown and asked the people to stay at home. The disease has also put a pause on various activities around the world and people will certainly want it to stop.