The ninth league battle of the ongoing TATA WPL will see Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) duel with Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) on March 11 (Saturday) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The clash will commence at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction DC-W vs GG-W T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Jhoome Jo Pathaan! Gujarat Giants Players Groove to SRK-Starrer's Hit Number After Registering First Victory of WPL 2023 (Watch Video).

After two consecutive wins, Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals were humbled in their third league match by the top-tier team of the season, Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Delhi Capitals faced an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians, however, retained their place on the points table, resting in second spot. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants pulled off their first win of the edition against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 11 runs on Wednesday, courtesy of an all-round performance by the team. GG-W will be joined by the South African batting might Laura Wolvaardt, replacing the injured Beth Mooney. Laura's addition justifies Mooney's fair replacement and the team will be looking forward to her contribution in the upcoming clash.

DC-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Taniya Bhatia (DC-W) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

DC-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Meg Lanning (DC-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (DC-W), Sophia Dunkley (GG-W), Laura Wolvaardt (GG-W) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

DC-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Alice Capsey (DC-W), Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W), Harleen Deol (GG-W) could be our All-rounders.

DC-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Tara Norris (DC-W), Mansi Joshi (GG-W), Kim Garth (GG-W) could form the bowling attack. Jemimah Rodrigues Catch Video: Delhi Capitals' Fielder Pulls Off Stunner to Dismiss Mumbai Indians’ Hayley Matthews During WPL 2023 Match.

DC-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Taniya Bhatia (DC-W), Meg Lanning (DC-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (DC-W), Sophia Dunkley (GG-W), Laura Wolvaardt (GG-W), Alice Capsey (DC-W), Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W), Harleen Deol (GG-W), Tara Norris (DC-W), Mansi Joshi (GG-W), Kim Garth (GG-W).

Sophia Dunkley (GG-W) could be named as the captain of your DC-W vs GG-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Meg Lanning (DC-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

