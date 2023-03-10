The women’s Premier League 2023 (WPL) saw many stunning catches being taken by cricketers during the matches and one such catch was pulled off by Delhi Capitals’ player, Jemimah Rodrigues. It was during the seventh over of the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals when a well-set Hayley Matthews, who was looking in fine touch (32 runs from 30 balls), mistimed the delivery and the ball went straight up in the air. Rodrigues, who was fielding at long off, had travelled a lot of distance and dived ahead in order to take a spectacular catch to dismiss Matthews. Following her stunning acrobatics show, the video went viral. Hayley Matthews Produces an All-Round Performance As Mumbai Indians Register Eight-Wicket Victory Against Delhi Capitals in WPL 2023.

