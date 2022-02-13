Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is set to marry his Indian-origin fiancee Vini Raman later this year. The couple got engaged in February 2020 and according to a wedding invitation that has gone viral on social media, they are set to tie the knot in a traditional Indian wedding. The two have reportedly been dating each other since 2017 and will soon take the next stage in their relationship. Glenn Maxwell To Marry Indian Fiancee, Picture of Tamil Invitation Card Goes Viral (See Pic).

Born and brought up in Melbourne, Vini Raman comes from a Tamil family and is a practicing pharmacist in Melbourne. Her father Ramanuja Dasan and mother Vijayalaxmi Raman had moved to Australia before she was born.

Speaking of Glenn Maxwell, he was retained by Riyal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction and will feature for the team for a second consecutive season. The Australian cricketer is currently on international duty as the team face off against Sri Lanka in T20 series.

