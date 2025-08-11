Mumbai, August 11: Australia has been unbeaten in their past nine T20I matches and with a collective SR of 156.10 since 2024, the highest among all teams, they look like a team to beat ahead of next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Let us look at top five Aussie batters since 2024. AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025: Tim David and Josh Hazlewood Shine As Australia Beat South Africa by 17 Runs in Series Opener.

1. Travis Head

Travis Head (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

Head has been leading run-getter for Aussies since 2024 start, with 541 runs in 16 matches and innings at an average of 175.08, with four half-centuries and best score of 80.

2. Tim David

Tim David (Photo: X/@cricketcomau)

The tall and muscular Aussie is on a rampage this year. Since last year, he has made 519 runs in 25 matches and 21 innings at an average of 43.25 and a strike rate of 186.02, with a century and a fifty each.

3. Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis (Photo Credit: X/@cricketcomau)

The wicketkeeper-batter is a brutal striker of the cricket ball, having made 491 runs in 20 matches and 19 innings at an average of 32.73 and a strike rate of 169.89, with a century and two fifties. His best score is 103.

4. Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell celebrates victory over India (Photo Credit:X@ICC)

The all-rounder is at the fourth spot, with 480 runs in 20 innings across 22 matches, averaging 26.66 while striking at 169.01. He has a century and fifty each, with a best score of 120*, alongside plenty of cameos.

5. Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh is Australia's T20 captain (Photo Credit: X@cricketcomau)

In 22 matches and 21 innings, Marsh has scored 451 runs at an average of 23.73, striking at over 141, with a half-century and best score of 72*.