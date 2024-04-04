Indian Premier League 2023 runner-ups and 2022 champions Gujarat Titans have begun their campaign in IPL 2024 in the same fashion. The Shubman Gill-led side doesn't look to be affected by the absence of all-rounder Hardik Pandya and seems to be doing well in all the departments. GT started their campaign with a win against the Mumbai Indians in the 17th edition of the cash-rich league and would be hoping to continue their consistency while moving ahead in the tournament. GT Full IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Gujarat Titans Matches in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details

The Gujarat Titans are currently ranked at the fifth spot in the Indian Premier League 2024 points table. The franchise has been able to win two out of three games in the cash-rich league with a net run rate of -0.738. The franchise have a fair chance of making it to the playoffs of the tournament. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans All-Rounder Rashid Khan Showcases Variety of Shots Ahead of Mumbai Indians Encounter

GT's Current Position on IPL 2024 Points Table

Position P W L NR Pts NRR 5 3 2 1 0 4 -0.738

(Updated after DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match)

(Important abbreviations: P-Played, W-Won, L-Lost, NR-No Result, Pts-Points, NRR-Net Run Rate)

GT's remaining matches in IPL 2024

vs PBKS (Home)- April 4

vs LSG (Away)- April 7

vs RR (Away)- April 10

vs DC (Home)- April 17

vs PBKS (Away)- April 21

vs DC (Away)- April 24

vs RCB (Home)- April 28

vs RCB (Away)- May 4

vs CSK (Home)- May 10

vs KKR (Home)- May 13

vs SRH (Away)-May 16

The Gujarat Titans have been one of the best sides of the Indian Premier League since their debut in 2022. The franchise won the title in their inaugural season under Hardik Pandya and would aim to repeat the glory once again.

