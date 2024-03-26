Shubman Gill made a winning start to his captaincy career against the Mumbai Indians. Gujarat Giants played up like champions against MI and defeated them by six runs in their opening match of the Indian Premier League. GT, who have made it to the final twice since their debut in 2022, will hope to continue their momentum against the mighty Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. Meanwhile, you can download GT IPL 2024 Full Schedule PDF here. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side outplayed Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the inaugural match of the cash-rich league. IPL 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17
Concerning the general elections in India, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India released only the first 21 matches of the IPL 2024. However, with the dates of the elections being released, the organisers of the tournament have released the leftover timetable of the competition. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?
GT Full IPL 2024 Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|March 24
|7:30 PM
|GT vs MI
|Ahmedabad
|March 26
|7:30 PM
|CSK vs GT
|Chennai
|March 31
|3:30 PM
|GT vs SRH
|Ahmedabad
|April 4
|7:30 PM
|GT vs PBKS
|Ahmedabad
|April 7
|7:30 PM
|LSG vs GT
|Lucknow
|April 10
|7:30 PM
|RR vs GT
|Jaipur
|April 16
|7:30 PM
|GT vs DC
|Ahmedabad
|April 21
|7:30 PM
|PBKS vs GT
|Mohali
|April 24
|7:30 PM
|DC vs GT
|Delhi
|April 28
|3:30 PM
|GT vs RCB
|Ahmedabad
|May 4
|7:30 PM
|RCB vs GT
|Bengaluru
|May 10
|7:30 PM
|GT vs CSK
|Ahmedabad
|May 13
|7:30 PM
|GT vs KKR
|Ahmedabad
|May 16
|7:30 PM
|SRH vs GT
|Hyderabad
The Gujarat Titans didn't face much effect from the absence of Hardik Pandya as Shubman Gill was able to lead the team well in their first match of IPL 2024. Titans have got loads of experience in their team as well as in their support staff. Ashish Nehra, who is the head coach of the team is always seen standing on the boundary line and has a lot of conversation with the players throughout the game.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2024 09:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).