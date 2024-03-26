Shubman Gill made a winning start to his captaincy career against the Mumbai Indians. Gujarat Giants played up like champions against MI and defeated them by six runs in their opening match of the Indian Premier League. GT, who have made it to the final twice since their debut in 2022, will hope to continue their momentum against the mighty Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. Meanwhile, you can download GT IPL 2024 Full Schedule PDF here. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side outplayed Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the inaugural match of the cash-rich league. IPL 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17

Concerning the general elections in India, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India released only the first 21 matches of the IPL 2024. However, with the dates of the elections being released, the organisers of the tournament have released the leftover timetable of the competition. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

GT Full IPL 2024 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue March 24 7:30 PM GT vs MI Ahmedabad March 26 7:30 PM CSK vs GT Chennai March 31 3:30 PM GT vs SRH Ahmedabad April 4 7:30 PM GT vs PBKS Ahmedabad April 7 7:30 PM LSG vs GT Lucknow April 10 7:30 PM RR vs GT Jaipur April 16 7:30 PM GT vs DC Ahmedabad April 21 7:30 PM PBKS vs GT Mohali April 24 7:30 PM DC vs GT Delhi April 28 3:30 PM GT vs RCB Ahmedabad May 4 7:30 PM RCB vs GT Bengaluru May 10 7:30 PM GT vs CSK Ahmedabad May 13 7:30 PM GT vs KKR Ahmedabad May 16 7:30 PM SRH vs GT Hyderabad

The Gujarat Titans didn't face much effect from the absence of Hardik Pandya as Shubman Gill was able to lead the team well in their first match of IPL 2024. Titans have got loads of experience in their team as well as in their support staff. Ashish Nehra, who is the head coach of the team is always seen standing on the boundary line and has a lot of conversation with the players throughout the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2024 09:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).