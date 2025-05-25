Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings in what promises to be an exciting contest. You can check the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Match Scorecard here. On paper and based on how things have turned out this season, Gujarat Titans would start as easy favourites for the GT vs CSK match in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans are current table-toppers, winning nine out of 13 matches and another win will ensure a top-two finish. Chennai Super Kings, in contrast, are right at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table and will aim to finish on a high. But IPL 2025 has been pretty unpredictable, living up to the nature of the sport and both teams are expected to put on a thrilling show at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch GT vs CSK Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Match Scorecard

Chennai Super Kings have shown some spark with their latest entrants--Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel, showing the promise of a bright future for the franchise. There will also be a lot of eyeballs on MS Dhoni, not just because he is an absolute crowd favourite everywhere he goes, but this might be the last time he is in action in the IPL, with lots of speculations being made on his future. Chennai Super Kings would have good memories at this ground, having beaten Gujarat Titans, then led by Hardik Pandya, to win the IPL 2023 title in a rain-affected match. GT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Squads

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Mendis, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Rachin Ravindra, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C