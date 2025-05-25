Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Gujarat Titans lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in what would be their last attempt at securing a top-two finish. This is the first time that these two teams will face each other in IPL 2025. Shubman Gill and his team have been superb throughout IPL 2025 and their bid for finishing within the top two spots on the points table took a serious hit after they were stunned at home by Lucknow Super Giants in what was a high-scoring encounter. Finishing in the top two spots on the IPL 2025 points table guarantees two shots at making it to the IPL final and Shubman Gill and his team have had too good a season to be missing out on that privilege. This will also be Shubman Gill's first appearance as skipper since being named the new India National Cricket Team Test captain and a lot of spotlight would be on him in this clash. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Punjab Kings Dent Their Chances for Top-Two Finish With Six-Wicket Loss to Delhi Capitals.

Chennai Super Kings, in contrast, will look to end their season on a high. The five-time champions have had a forgettable campaign in IPL 2025 and will have their sights set on ending on a winning note. Also, this is his final appearance as CSK captain, with Ruturaj Gaikwad expected to return to the helm next year. But will this be the last time that fans get to see MS Dhoni in action? There's a lot of uncertainty around his IPL future and fans would be keen on knowing what happens next. The one positive for CSK in IPL 2025 are the youngsters whom they have signed as replacements, the likes of which include Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis and Urvil Patel. The former champions would look to sign off on a high and these youngsters will be the ones to watch out for in this clash. Yesterday’s IPL Match Result: Who Won PBKS vs DC Indian Premier League 2025 Match 66?

When is GT vs CSK IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Gujarat Titans face Chennai Super Kings in match 67 of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 25. The GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and it starts at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of GT vs CSK Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the GT vs CSK IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 2 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of GT vs CSK Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Gujarat Titans have been a solid outfit this year and will most likely win this contest.

