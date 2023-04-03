For Delhi Capitals, their start to their IPL 2023 campaign was not good as they lost against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 50 runs. In their last game, they were completely outplayed in all departments – be it batting or bowling. Meanwhile, on the other hand, defending champions, Gujarat Titans (GT) got off to a great start after having won their opening match against four-time IPL winners, Chennai Super Kings (CSK). 'Hamari Bhabhi Kaisi Ho, Sara Bhabhi Jaisi Ho,' Spectators Once Again Tease Shubman Gill, This Time During GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

The last match saw the Hardik Pandya-led unit riding with some luck, hard work, and, persistence, were able to reach the finishing line. Come the match against DC, the Hardik Pandya-led side will be looking to stamp their authority by winning their second consecutive match.

The match against LSG showed that DC's foreign players were off colours and could not play any major role in the game unlike GT's all-rounders, who were able to finish off the game with the bat after playing a crucial role in the bowling department. DC have enough players who can win them games whenever required but they need to come good in their second game against GT as the latter side is brimming with top-notch players who can change the game in any moment. Even though GT look the better side on and off the paper but on the field it is a different game altogether.

GT vs DC Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals played against each other one time with the former winning on the first occasion.

GT vs DC Match Number 7 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

David Warner (DC)

Mitchell Marsh (DC)

Shubman Gill (GT)

Rashid Khan (GT)

Hardik Pandya (GT)

GT vs DC Match Number 7 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The GT vs DC IPL 2023 Match Number 7 will be played at Arun Jaitley stadium, in Delhi on April 04 (Tuesday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

GT vs DC Match Number 7 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the GT vs DC Match Number 7 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the GT vs DC Match Number 7 in India.

GT vs DC Match Number 7 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Odean Smith/Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

