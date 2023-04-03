One of the best catching efforts was pulled off by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain, Faf Du Plessis, off Harshal Patel’s bowling in the 18th over. Du Plessis, known for his fantastic fielding prowess, ran backwards to grab a stunner above his shoulders at mid-off to send Mumbai Indians batter, Hrithik Shokeen, back to the pavilion after scoring five runs. 'Hamari Bhabhi Kaisi Ho, Sara Bhabhi Jaisi Ho,' Spectators Once Again Tease Shubman Gill, This Time During GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Athletic Brilliance 🔥🔥

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)