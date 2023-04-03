Shubman Gill played a fantastic innings to help defending champions Gujarat Titans register a five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad in the opening match of IPL 2023. The batter however was teased by the fans when he was fielding near the boundary line during Chennai's innings. A group of spectators were seen teasing Gill by shouting, 'Hamari Bhabhi Kaisi Ho, Sara Bhabhi Jaisi Ho'. Interestingly something similar happened during India's recent ODI match against New Zealand at Holkar Stadium, Indore. 'Hamari Bhabhi Kaisi Ho, Sara Bhabhi Jaisi Ho,' Spectators Tease Shubman Gill During IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 in Indore (Watch Video).

Fans Tease Shubman Gill

