Gujarat Titans (GT) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play the 12th match of IPL 2024. Both teams have won one and lost one game each. But with a better net run rate, the SunRisers Hyderabad stand above the Titans in the IPL 2024 standings. Gujarat Titans lost their match by 63 runs which puts their net run rate below 0. Former KKR Player David Wiese Claims Foreign Players Were Frustrated by Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit's Militant Style of Functioning in IPL 2023

In their recent match against Mumbai Indians, SunRisers Hyderabad batters put up excellent performance scoring a record 277 runs in just 20 overs. The team also did well in their opening match against KKR and managed to score over 200 runs, falling short by just six runs from the target. Gujarat Titans on the other hand are putting up all-round performances. They averaged around 150 runs in this competition.

Ahmadabad Weather and Rain Forecast

Ahmadabad Weather on March 31 (Credit: Accuweather)

The weather in Ahmadabad on March 31 is expected to be clear. Being an afternoon match, humidity will not play much part in the first half, while we can expect the temperature to be between 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. And no rain is expected on the match day. ‘I Love Using People With Strong Personalities’ RCB Captain Faf du Plessis Talks Importance of Powerful Characters in Team Ahead of IPL 2024 Clash Against KKR.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The Pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is considered good for the batters. The ground is big however the surface is flat and the outfield is quick making it easier for the batters to score runs. The highest total at the venue in a T20 match is 234 runs. With explosive batting lineups, SRH may again break the 200-run mark in this match if they bat first.

