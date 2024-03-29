Royal Challengers Bengaluru is a star-studded team with players like Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Md Siraj, capable of winning matches of their own. Talking to start sports, Captain Faf du Plessis reflects on the importance of having such players in the team. He mentioned that he loves using players with strong personalities and taking the best out of them for the team. Faf du Plessis also added that he doesn’t see himself as the sole ‘runner’ of the show and likes to involve everyone so that they can contribute their best in the match. Faf du Plessis represented CSK and Pune teams in the past and has two IPL championships. RCB will face KKR on March 29 in match 10 of IPL 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kolkata Knight Riders Squad Arrives in Bengaluru Ahead of Clash Against RCB in IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

RCB Captain Faf du Plessis Talks Importance of Powerful Characters in Team

"I love using people with strong personalities and pull out their strengths" - Faf!@RCBTweets captain, @faf1307 reflects on the importance of strong characters in making tasks easier and bringing out the best out of them! 💪🏻 Tune-in to #RCBvKKR in #IPLOnStar 29th MAR | FRI |… pic.twitter.com/4BN9dDr9ae — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 29, 2024

