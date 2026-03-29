Guwahati Weather Today: Cricket fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the weather forecast for the upcoming IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suggests a full game is likely. The match, scheduled for 30 March, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, is expected to proceed without any significant rain interruptions despite recent thundershowers in the Assam region. IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Check Complete Indian Premier League 19 Time Table.

Guwahati Weather and Rain Forecast

Meteorological reports for Monday evening indicate a minimal risk of precipitation, with the probability of rain during match hours hovering below 5 per cent. While Guwahati has experienced light showers and overcast skies over the weekend, conditions are set to clear by the evening.

Temperatures are expected to remain between 24°C and 28°C throughout the encounter. Although the skies may remain partly cloudy, the atmosphere will be primarily warm and stable, providing an ideal setting for the third fixture of the season.

Guwahati Weather Live

Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Conditions

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium is renowned for its batting-friendly surface and relatively short boundaries. Combined with the dry forecast, groundsmen expect a high-scoring thriller. Where to Watch IPL 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast.

Recent local conditions have seen the pitch offer some assistance to pace bowlers in the early overs, but the lack of projected rainfall means the surface should remain firm, favouring aggressive stroke play as the match progresses.

The rivalry between the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings is one of the IPL's most competitive. As of March 2026, the sides have met 31 times, with CSK holding a razor-thin 16–15 lead

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).