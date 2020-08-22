Guyana Amazon Warriors will face Jamaica Tallawahs in match 10 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Both sides have won one and lost another from two matches in CPL 2020. Jamaica Tallawahs began the tournament with a five-wicket win over St Lucia Zouks but lost to Trinbago Knight Riders in their next match. Guyana Warriors, on the other, started with a defeat to the Trinbago Knight Riders before beating St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down for all tips and suggestions to pick the best batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for GUY vs JAM Match. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

Shimron Hetmyer has been in terrific form for the Guyana Amazon Warriors and has struck half-centuries in both the games. He leads the run-scoring charts 134 runs from two matches. Jamaica Tallawahs’ Glenn Phillips is not far behind and has scored 40+ in both the matches. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Full Time Table of CPL 8 Fixtures With Match Timings in IST, Teams and Venue Details.

The Jamaica Tallawahs also have Asif Ali, who has shown his prowess with the bat while Andre Russell is one of the best all-rounders in T20 franchise cricket. The Amazon Warriors, however, have Keemo Paul and Imran Tahir in the bowling attack and both have been in good touch.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeepers – Nicholas Pooran (GUY) should be picked as the wicket-keeper for this fantasy team.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Glenn Phillips (JAM), Asif Ali (JAM) and Shimron Hetmyer (GUY) will be picked as the three batsmen.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Andre Russell (JAM), Chris Green (GUY) and Keemo Paul (GUY) can be picked as the three all-rounders for this team.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Imran Tahir (GUY) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (JAM) are must pick as bowlers. Sandeep Lamichhane (JAM) and Romario Shepherd (GUY) will be the other two bowlers in the fantasy team.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (GUY), Glenn Phillips (JAM), Asif Ali (JAM), Shimron Hetmyer (GUY), Andre Russell (JAM), Chris Green (GUY), Keemo Paul (GUY), Sandeep Lamichhane (JAM), Romario Shepherd (GUY), Imran Tahir (GUY) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (JAM).

Shimron Hetmyer should be picked as the captain of this fantasy team while Jamaica Tallawahs top-order batsman Glenn Phillips can be made the second-choice captain. The Guyana Amazon Warriors have are placed second while Jamaica Tallawahs are fourth in the points table. Both teams have two points each from two games but the Warriors are ahead on net run-rate.

