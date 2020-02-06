Happy Birthday Darren Bravo: 7 Things To Know About West Indian Cricketer As He Turns 31

Happy Birthda, Darren Bravo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

West Indies batsman Darren Bravo who is set to make a comeback in the West Indies squad for the Sri Lanka tour celebrates his 31st birthday on the 6th February. After almost a year out of the side, the left-handed batsman’s sublime form in the domestic tournament has yielded a recall that should benefit West Indies. With close to a decade with the national team, Darren Bravo may not boast the kind of records that justifies his talent, but he has managed a decent average of above 30 in all forms of the game. A special trivia on Darren Bravo on his birthday. Dwayne Bravo returns in West Indies T20I Team.

Darren Bravo is the half-brother of West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and cricket legend Brian Lara is his mother’s cousin.

He is often compared to Brian Lara due to his batting technique, and the cricketer has evolved his game based on his idol.

Although he is a recognised top-order batsman, he is also a part-time wicketkeeper.

Darren Bravo is the first batsman in the history of the game to score a century in the fourth innings of a day-night test match against Pakistan. His efforts went in vain though with West Indies losing the game by 56 runs.

He has been part of the Indian Premier League in 2012 with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers and 2017 with Kolkata Knight Riders.

His 3rd wicket partnership with Dinesh Ramdin of 258 runs against Bangladesh is the highest for that position in ODI cricket.

In the inaugural edition of the Global T20 league in Canada, he was picked for the Winnipeg Hawks.

These were some of the interesting facts surrounding Darren Bravo as he looks set to continue his rich domestic form in the upcoming series in Sri Lanka.