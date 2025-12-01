New Zealand National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: The New Zealand national cricket team will lock horns against the West Indies national cricket team in a two-Test series, which will be the final leg of the ongoing tour by Men in Maroon. So far, New Zealand have managed to topple West Indies, winning both T20I and ODI series by 3-1, and 3-0, respectively. This marks the first campaign for BlackCaps in the ongoing WTC cycle 2025-27. Shai Hope Becomes First Batter To Hit Hundreds Against All Test-Playing Nations, Achieves Feat During NZ vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 Match.

Former captain Kane Williamson will be back in whites for New Zealand, having missed the ODIs against the Windies. New Zealand will be led by Tom Latham, while Roston Chase will skipper West Indies. West Indies are placed eighth in the WTC standings with five losses, while New Zealand occupies the bottom spot.

NZ vs WI 1st Test 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series NZ vs WI 1st Test 2025 Date December 2 Time 3:30 AM Indian Standard Time Venues Hagley Oval, Christchurch Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Ten 1, Sony LIV, FanCode

When is NZ vs WI 1st Test 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand national cricket team will take on the West Indies national cricket team in NZ vs WI 1st Test 2025. The New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on December 2, and commences at 3:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). NZ vs WI 2025: New Zealand Wicketkeeper-Batter Tim Seifert Ruled Out of West Indies T20Is, Mitch Hay Called In As Replacement.

Where to Watch NZ vs WI 1st Test 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner in India for the NZ vs WI 2025. Fans in India will have a TV viewing option for the NZ vs WI 1st Test 2025 on Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For the New Zealand vs West Indies 2025 live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch NZ vs WI 1st Test 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

Sony Sports Network also has the streaming rights to New Zealand vs West Indies 2025 in India, meaning fans can find online viewing options of NZ vs WI 1st Test 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Meanwhile, FanCode will also have a streaming viewing option on its app and website, which will require a match/tour pass.

