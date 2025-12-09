New Zealand National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: The New Zealand national cricket team will lock horns against the West Indies national cricket team in the second NZ vs WI Test 2025, with the three-match series locked at 0-0. The NZ vs WI 1st Test 2025 saw West Indies play out a historic draw, with Shai Hope (140) and Justin Greaves (202*) batting out of their skins to ensure New Zealand failed to get all 10 wickets on Day 5 for a win. NZ vs WI 1st Test 2025: Justin Greaves' Maiden Double Century, Kemar Roach's Resilience Help West Indies Avoid Defeat Against New Zealand at Christchurch.

New Zealand have named a 14-man squad for the NZ vs WI 2nd Test 2025, including players like Mitchell Hay, Kristian Clarke, and Michael Rae. Hay is in line to make his Test debut at Wellington, with regular wicketkeeper Tom Blundell ruled out. Glenn Phillips, too, returns to the squad having recovered from a groin injury. West Indies might play an unchanged XI, with an outside chance of Brandon King coming in for out-of-form Tagenarine Chanderpaul.

NZ vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series NZ vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Date December 10 Time 3:30 AM Indian Standard Time Venues Basin Reserve, Wellington Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV, FanCode

When is NZ vs WI 2nd Test 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand national cricket team will take on the West Indies national cricket team in NZ vs WI 2nd Test 2025. The New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 will be played at Basin Reserve in Wellington on December 10, and commences at 3:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). NZ vs WI 2025: New Zealand Wicketkeeper-Batter Tim Seifert Ruled Out of West Indies T20Is, Mitch Hay Called In As Replacement.

Where to Watch NZ vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner in India for the NZ vs WI 2025. Fans in India will have a TV viewing option for the NZ vs WI 2nd Test 2025 on Sony Sports Ten TV channels. For the New Zealand vs West Indies 2025 live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch NZ vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

Sony Sports Network also has the streaming rights to New Zealand vs West Indies 2025 in India, meaning fans can find online viewing options of NZ vs WI 2nd Test 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Meanwhile, FanCode will also have a streaming viewing option on its app and website, which will require a match/tour pass.

