One of the finest batsmen India has ever produced, Gautam Gambhir turned 39 on Wednesday (October 14), and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. Joining the bandwagon, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan and many other prominent members of the cricket fraternity took to social media and extended greetings for the cricketer-turned-politician. Hailed as the unsung hero of Indian cricket, the southpaw was a force to reckon with in all formats of the game. In fact, it was Gambhir only who played a pivotal role in guiding India to the title in 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup. Gautam Gambhir Birthday Special: 93 vs RCB & Other Spectacular Knocks by Former KKR Captain in IPL.

Making his international debut in April 2003, the left-handed batsman had the onus to make a mark amongst batsmen like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid. Though he didn't get many chances in the initial years, he impressed one and all in the limited opportunities and became a cornerstone of the national team in 2007. Despite not being gifted as some of his contemporaries, it was Gambhir's mental grit which set him apart from others. Owing to the fact only, the southpaw had the knack of delivering in high-voltage situations. Meanwhile, let's look at how cricket stars greeting the legendary batsmen. Gautam Gambhir Slams Shashi Tharoor for Calling Sanju Samson ’Next MS Dhoni.’

Yuvraj Singh's Hilarious Wish!!

Mr. GG @GautamGambhir sending you loads of love and best wishes for your special day 🎂 May you always continue to score big hits through your noble and selfless work for society 💪🏻 Waise cake kahan hai bhai? 🤪😂 pic.twitter.com/yZCDyEOp3M — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 14, 2020

Suresh Raina's Heartfelt Note!!

Happy birthday Gauti bhai ⁦@GautamGambhir⁩. May you keep inspiring everyone with you amazing work & continue to make us all proud. Wishing you the best of health & happiness. pic.twitter.com/Tv0tT2OeTP — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 14, 2020

Navdeep Saini Pays Tribute To His Mentor!!

On this day I want to acknowledge some1 who believes in me the most, my dear mentor! You always kept ur faith in me. You stood by me & always cheered me up & even when I wanted to give up on myself, u didn’t. It was ur belief in me that made me who I am today. Happy B’day bhaiya pic.twitter.com/CAREFb0UBK — Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) October 14, 2020

VVS Laxman's Message!!

Many more happy returns of the day dear @GautamGambhir . May you continue to do all that you love with passion and commitment. Wish you a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/IqKwgYGSo8 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 14, 2020

Irfan Pathan All Smiles!!

Harbhajan Singh Wishes For Happiness!!

Happy birthday brother @GautamGambhir wish you lots of happiness.. Have a great birthday 🥳 pic.twitter.com/EhXWTRj4eN — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 14, 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders Wish Former Skipper!!

The talismanic batsman announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in December 2018 and an illustrious era came to an end. After serving the nation in the 22 yards, Gambhir decided to join politics and is currently serving as BJP's MP from East Delhi. He, however, has been following Indian cricket extensively and has never shied away from putting his opinion on social media.

