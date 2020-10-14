One of the finest batsmen India has ever produced, Gautam Gambhir turned 39 on Wednesday (October 14), and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. Joining the bandwagon, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan and many other prominent members of the cricket fraternity took to social media and extended greetings for the cricketer-turned-politician. Hailed as the unsung hero of Indian cricket, the southpaw was a force to reckon with in all formats of the game. In fact, it was Gambhir only who played a pivotal role in guiding India to the title in 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup. Gautam Gambhir Birthday Special: 93 vs RCB & Other Spectacular Knocks by Former KKR Captain in IPL.

Making his international debut in April 2003, the left-handed batsman had the onus to make a mark amongst batsmen like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid. Though he didn't get many chances in the initial years, he impressed one and all in the limited opportunities and became a cornerstone of the national team in 2007. Despite not being gifted as some of his contemporaries, it was Gambhir's mental grit which set him apart from others. Owing to the fact only, the southpaw had the knack of delivering in high-voltage situations. Meanwhile, let's look at how cricket stars greeting the legendary batsmen. Gautam Gambhir Slams Shashi Tharoor for Calling Sanju Samson ’Next MS Dhoni.’

The talismanic batsman announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in December 2018 and an illustrious era came to an end. After serving the nation in the 22 yards, Gambhir decided to join politics and is currently serving as BJP's MP from East Delhi. He, however, has been following Indian cricket extensively and has never shied away from putting his opinion on social media.

