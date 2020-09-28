Sanju Samson played another stellar knock in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as Rajasthan Royals defeated Kings XI Punjab by four wickets. The dasher took the KXIP bowlers by storm, scoring 85 runs off 42 deliveries. Social media went berserk seeing Samson’s mayhem and hailed the batsman from head to toe. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also heaped from praises on the RR batsman by calling him the ‘next MS Dhoni.’ However, his remarks didn’t go down well with former Indian batsman and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir. The cricketer-turned-politician slammed Tharoor and said that the Kerela-born batsman doesn’t need to next anyone. RR vs KXIP Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.

"What an absolutely incredible win for @rajasthanroyals! I've known @iamSanjuSamson for a decade & told him when he was 14 that he would one day be the next MS Dhoni. Well, that day is here. After his two amazing innings in this IPL you know a world class player has arrived," wrote Tharoor on the micro-blogging website.

Shashi Tharoor Calls Sanju Samson 'Next MS Dhoni'

Gautam Gambhir, who has batted for Samson’s place in the national team on numerous occasion, didn’t take long in hitting back Tharoor. “Sanju Samson doesn’t need to be next anyone. He will be ‘the’ Sanju Samson of Indian Cricket,” wrote the two-time IPL winner while retweeting Tharoor’s post.

Gautam Gambhir Reacts!!

With this win, Rajasthan Royals have advanced to the pinnacle of the team standings and will like to extend their unbeaten run in IPL 2020. They will next meet Kolkata Knight Riders on September 30 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. On the other hand, KXIP’s next assignment is against defending champions Mumbai Indians on October 1 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

