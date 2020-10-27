Born on October 27, 1984, Irfan Pathan is one of the finest all-rounders produced by Indian cricket. Known for his lethal pace and swing, Pathan managed to bother the best of batters in the world of cricket. He was a member of the India team that won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. On many occasions, the southpaw has also changed the tempo of the game with the bat in hand. He was one of the best all-rounders of his time. Pathan retired from international cricket on January 4, 2020. Now, let’s have a look at the 5 best performances by the former Indian all-rounder. Irfan Pathan Wishes for ‘Ben Stokes-Like Match-Winning All-Rounder’ in Indian Team; Yuvraj Singh Responds Leading to Banter (See Posts)

5/61 vs Pakistan, Karachi

Now all of us remember this Test match when Irfan Pathan scalped a hat-trick in the first over of the game. He also scalped a couple of more wickets and ended up with five wickets in his kitty. However, India lost the match by 341 runs. All thanks to the dismal performance by the Indian team.

3/16 vs Pakistan, Johannesburg

This was during the finals of the World T20 2007 finals. Pathan scalped the wickets of Irfan Pathan, Shahid Afridi and Yasir Arafat. He also became the Man of the Match. With this, India won the match by five runs and India walked away with the first T20 World Cup.

5/61 Against Sri Lanka, Pallekele

Pathan scalped five wickets against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in the fifth ODI. India scored 294 runs on the board in the first innings. Scalping a five-wicket haul India went on to win the game as Sri Lanka got bundled out on the score of 274 runs.

102 vs Pakistan, Bengaluru

This time Irfan Pathan came in handy with the bat during the third Test of India vs Pakistan with his knock of 102 runs. During the course of his inning, he scored 10 fours and four tall sixes. The match ended with a draw.

83 vs Sri Lanka, Nagpur

Here was another match where Sri Lanka where Pathan was the one who scored 83 runs. The match was held in Nagpur and the venue saw Virender Sehwag's early departure and then Irfan Pathan came into bat. He scored 83 off mere 70 balls and powered the Men in Blue to a decent score of 350 runs. Sri Lanka lost the game by 152 runs.

With this, we come to an end of the feature. If you think that we have missed out on your favourite inning do feel free to throw in your comments in the section below. Coming to Irfan Pathan's birthday, we wish him a Very Happy Birthday.

