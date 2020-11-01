One of the finest batsmen to have represented India in Test cricket, VVS Laxman turned 46 on Sunday (November 1), and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. On the occasion, Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and many other prominent members of cricket fraternity also greeted the talismanic cricketer. Hailing from Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, the technically-sound batsman gave nightmares to many potent bowling line-ups. Be it tackling the spinners in Feroz Shah Kotla or facing thunderbolts in Sydney, Laxman rose to all the challenges and guided India to numerous victories in his illustrious career. VVS Laxman Birthday Special: Top 5 Test Knocks by 'Very Very Special' Former Indian Batsman.

Making his international debut in 1996, Laxman did play some impressive knocks but couldn’t cement his side due to the presence of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin. However, he emerged as a cornerstone of the Indian batting after the Kolkata Test against Australia in 2001. Following on, the right-handed batsman scored 281, which is regarded as the best Test knock ever, as India scripted a memorable win. Laxman didn’t look back after that and played one marathon knock after another. Meanwhile, let’s look at how cricket stars wished the former Indian batsman. VVS Laxman Recalls Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘Sharjah Desert Storm’ Knock.

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes His Friend!!

Happy birthday my friend @VVSLaxman281! Wishing you a beautiful and healthy year ahead. pic.twitter.com/Si2ORpOzbj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 1, 2020

Virender Sehwag Greets In His Own Style!!

Inke wrist mein alag hi twist tha. Happy Birthday to a wonderful friend Bhrata @VVSLaxman281 . May you find all the love and happiness. pic.twitter.com/kRxeaLNJMP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 1, 2020

Harbhajan Singh's Message!!

Very very happy birthday to a very very special man @VVSLaxman281 wish you lots of happiness.. #HappyBirthDayVVSLaxman pic.twitter.com/0Onz41brRS — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 1, 2020

Gautam Gambhir Wishes Good Health!!

Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281! It has been a complete pleasure knowing you! Thanks for all the lovely memories over the years! Wishing you the best of health and happiness always! pic.twitter.com/giffzdKs8v — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 1, 2020

Suresh Raina Hails Gentleman!!

Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281. It’s always been an honour to play with a true gentleman like you. Wishing lots of happiness & healthy times ahead.🙌☝️✌️ pic.twitter.com/JbhTZKNnCZ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 1, 2020

Yuvraj Singh's Heartfelt Note!!

Very very special wishes for a fine gentleman on the park & in life! Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281 🎂 It’s been a pleasure playing alongside you & creating memories together! Wishing you happiness and success always! Loads of love and wishes laxi #Legend pic.twitter.com/McZnvW6ban — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 1, 2020

Pragyan Ojha Lavish Praises!!

If playing with the tailenders and winning games for the country is an art... @VVSLaxman281 is the artist. Wishing you a very happy birthday! God bless you Anna 😇 pic.twitter.com/NSLYuboslK — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) November 1, 2020

BCCI Highlights Records!!

🔸 2⃣2⃣0⃣ international games 🔸 1⃣1⃣,1⃣1⃣9⃣ runs 🔸 2⃣3⃣ centuries Here's wishing @VVSLaxman281 - one of the most graceful batsmen ever to have graced the game - a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 Let's revisit his special knock against West Indies at the Eden Gardens.🎥👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2020

Laxman bid farewell to all forms of cricket in 2012 but not before scoring 8781 runs in 134 Test matches with the help of 17 centuries and 56 fifties. Post-retirement, the Indian talisman donned the commentator’s hat and gave his voice in many games. As of now, he’s serving Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as a mentor in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, aiming to guide the Orange Army to the playoffs.

