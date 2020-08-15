As India observes its 74th Independence Day on August 2020, people of the nation are celebrating the occasion with great pride and honour. On the occasion, the official Instagram account of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) shared a compilation video in which the likes of head coach Anil Kumble, skipper KL Rahul and others wished their fans on the prestigious day. People featuring in the video also talked about their maiden call-up experience of playing for India in jam-packed stadiums. Kumble revealed that he applied for passport after getting selected for the Indian team while Rahul got the news of his selection from his state team’s manager. Happy Independence Day 2020 Greetings: Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina Lead Cricket Fraternity in Wishing Indians.

Batting coach Wasim Jaffer revealed that his father wanted him to play for India while Mandeep Singh said that playing for the nation was a ‘dream come true’ for him. Further in the video, Kumble also recalled his 10-wicket haul against Pakistan and called it the ‘most memorable performance’ of his career. While sharing the compilation video on Instagram, KXIP also shared a beautiful message. “Happy Independence Day! Humein states ke naam na sunai dete hai, na dikhai dete hai, sirf ek mulk ka naam sunai deta hai... INDIA,” KXIP captioned the video. Karun Nair Health Update: Kings XI Punjab Batsman Recovers from COVID-19.

Watch Video:

Coming to cricket action, these KXIP stars must be gearing up for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League which will get underway on September 19 in UAE. KL Rahul will lead the franchise for the first time and will like to guide Punjab to their maiden IPL title. He’ll be accompainied by the likes of Mohammed Shami, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran who are specialists in the shortest format of the game.

