August 15 marks the celebration of the Indian Independence Day. The nation has completed 73 years of freedom in 2020 and Indians all over the world are celebrating the day with great pride and honour. On the occasion, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and many other prominent members of the cricket fraternity also took to their social media pages and wished their fans on the great occasion. With the COVID-19 virus affecting people in the country, these stars urged their lovers to celebrate the occasion with proper precautions. While, many paid tribute to the martyred soldiers who lost their lives in the clash against the Chinese army. Independence Day 2020: Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar and Other Indian Cricketers With Proudly Posing With National Flag.

Representing India, these cricket stars have made the nation proud on numerous occasions. Yuvraj Singh put his health on stakes to guide India to the 2011 World Cup title. On the other hand, Sachin Tendulkar battled with injuries throughout his career to guide India to several memorable victories. On the occasion of Independence Day 2020, these sporting icons penned down heartfelt messages and expressed their love for India again. Independence Day 2020: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Other Indian Cricketers Singing the National Anthem Passionately.

Virat Kohli Salutes Army Men!!

Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! 🇮🇳 God bless our great nation and its countrymen especially the ones who are away from their families, fighting on the front lines to keep us safe. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/fhgzdUEF1G — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

Rohit Sharma's Message!!

Wishing every Indian a happy #IndependenceDay 🇮🇳 Nothing like stepping out for your country. pic.twitter.com/T4jRfJs0Zq — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 15, 2020

Yuvraj Singh Remembers Soldiers' Contribution!!

Thousands martyred their lives so that we could achieve independence. Let's become citizens who honor that sacrifice and bring glory to our nation. 2020 has been a difficult year for all, but with the courageous spirit of India, we will win, united as one. 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/vIXWO9l9dI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 15, 2020

VVS Laxman Thanks COVID Warriors!!

Greetings to all my fellow Indians on the auspicious occasion of 74th Independence Day. Also would like to thank and salute the true warriors in the fight against Covid-19 .. Wishes for peace & prosperity. #JaiHind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/v9Ni2MWK9s — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2020

Virender Sehwag's Heartfelt Message!!

Independence means enjoying freedom and empowering others too to let them do so. Gratitude to all those who fought to make Bharat's Independence possible. May God bless Bharat.#IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/RttshfL3Ci — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan On Playing For India!!

Going out and playing for my nation is a matter of pride! Happy #IndependenceDay, India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pbn5y1TPWH — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 15, 2020

Mohammad Kaif Pens Down Strong Message!!

On #IndependenceDay we recall the sacrifices of those who got us freedom. Regardless of religion or caste, they were Indians first. Today Iet's also honour those who selflessly risk their lives at our borders & hospitals.We're stronger today because they put India first everyday. pic.twitter.com/cyIHTI3NPx — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 15, 2020

Irfan Pathan's Heartfelt Note!!

Meine khwab mein sone ki chidiya ko parwan chadhte hue dekha hai,Chidiya ne daane kai rang ke khaae ho lekin uske jism par rang sirf tiranga dekha hai. #HappyIndependenceDay 🇮🇳 #love #unity #irf — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 14, 2020

Speaking of cricket action, the Indian cricket stars are gearing up for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is scheduled to get underway on September 18. Due to the Coronavirus crisis in India, however, the forthcoming tournament will take place in UAE. Hence, players will have to tackle a different challenge. However, IPL 2020 is even more significant as it will mark the return of many prominent players on the cricket field after a long halt.

