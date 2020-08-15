August 15 marks the celebration of the Indian Independence Day. The nation has completed 73 years of freedom in 2020 and Indians all over the world are celebrating the day with great pride and honour. On the occasion, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and many other prominent members of the cricket fraternity also took to their social media pages and wished their fans on the great occasion. With the COVID-19 virus affecting people in the country, these stars urged their lovers to celebrate the occasion with proper precautions. While, many paid tribute to the martyred soldiers who lost their lives in the clash against the Chinese army. Independence Day 2020: Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar and Other Indian Cricketers With Proudly Posing With National Flag.

Representing India, these cricket stars have made the nation proud on numerous occasions. Yuvraj Singh put his health on stakes to guide India to the 2011 World Cup title. On the other hand, Sachin Tendulkar battled with injuries throughout his career to guide India to several memorable victories. On the occasion of Independence Day 2020, these sporting icons penned down heartfelt messages and expressed their love for India again. Independence Day 2020: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Other Indian Cricketers Singing the National Anthem Passionately.

Virat Kohli Salutes Army Men!!

Rohit Sharma's Message!!

Yuvraj Singh Remembers Soldiers' Contribution!!

VVS Laxman Thanks COVID Warriors!!

Virender Sehwag's Heartfelt Message!!

Shikhar Dhawan On Playing For India!!

Mohammad Kaif Pens Down Strong Message!!

Irfan Pathan's Heartfelt Note!!

Speaking of cricket action, the Indian cricket stars are gearing up for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is scheduled to get underway on September 18. Due to the Coronavirus crisis in India, however, the forthcoming tournament will take place in UAE. Hence, players will have to tackle a different challenge. However, IPL 2020 is even more significant as it will mark the return of many prominent players on the cricket field after a long halt.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).