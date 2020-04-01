‘Harbhajan Singh Se Nominate Karwaya’: Shoaib Akhtar Trolls Shahid Afridi After Indian Cricketer Nominates Rawalpindi Express to Make a Video on Donation for Coronavirus Relief Fund

Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking spreading rapidly across various parts of the world, Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi showcased a great sense of responsibility and initiated a foundation to help the poor people. Many cricketers also lauded the cricketer’s effort and posted videos, urging people to donate in the Shahid Afridi foundation including Harbhajan Singh. The talismanic off-spinner also appreciated Lala’s effort and nominated Shoaib Akhar, Wasim Akram and Yuvraj Singh to share a video, asking people to donate for the social cause. Former Pakistani speedster Akhtar was the first of the three to accept Bhajji’s challenge and posted one such video. Along with doing that, however, the 44-year old also pulled Afridi’s leg for not nominating him directly to make the video but instead asking Harbhajan to do so. Shahid Afridi Thanks Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh for Supporting His Foundation Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

“Yaar @SAfridiOfficial tu khud bhi keh deta toh main bana deta video for such a great cause @harbhajan_singh se nominate kerwaya (Dude Shahid Afridi, if you would have said it yourself, I would have made a video for such a great cause, you asked Harbhajan Singh to nominate me)” wrote Akhtar on the micro-blogging website. However, he also went to appreciate Afridi’s initiative and urged to all his fans to donate as much as they can in this time of crisis. “Smiling face with open mouth and tightly-closed eyes. Thanks bhajji for being a part of this. Lala is doing a great job on this. Plz help @SAFoundationN as much as you can,” wrote Akhtar.

Watch Video:

Yaar @SAfridiOfficial tu khud bhi keh deta toh main bana deta video for such a great cause :)@harbhajan_singh se nominate kerwaya 😆. Thanks bhajji for being a part of this. Lala is doing a great job on this. Plz help @SAFoundationN as much as you can.#DonateKaroNa#HopeNotOut pic.twitter.com/QZXRSJee1U — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 30, 2020

Along with Akhtar and Harbhajan, many other cricketers like Yuvraj Singh and Shoaib Malik also donated money in Afridi’s foundation and asked their fans to play their part too. Almost 2000 people have been affected in the country with 25 losing their lives. Well, the people in the nation will want things to get normalise as soon as possible.