Shahid Afridi Distributes Disinfectant Material, Food Among Needy; Spreads Preventive Measures Against Coronavirus in Pakistan

Shahid Afridi while doing charity work. (Photo Credits: @SAfridiOfficial/Twitter)

Following the coronavirus outbreak, former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Khan Afridi has distributed disinfectant material and food among needy people. The former Pakistan all-rounder also distributed pamphlets to spread awareness regarding coronavirus. Afridi took to Twitter and shared the photos of his philanthropic work. The swashbuckling all-rounder runs Shahid Afridi Foundation which takes care of underprivileged and mostly works in the healthcare and education sector. Martina Hingis, Former Tennis Player, Donates Signed Racket and Outfit to Athletes for COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Shahid Afridi Foundation started the Ration Distribution Drive after the COVID-19 virus pandemic. Meanwhile, Afridi took to Twitter and wrote, “Day 3 of serving the needy: packs containing disinfectant soap, material, food & a sheet on preventative measures to take to avoid the contraction & spread of #CoronaVirus were included, with advice to stay at home. Let’s pull together & serve others too #DonateKaroNa #HopeNotOut.”

Here’s Shahid Afridi Helping the Needy

Day 3 of serving the needy: packs containing disinfectant soap, material, food & a sheet on preventative measures to take to avoid the contraction & spread of #CoronaVirus were included, with advice to stay at home. Let’s pull together & serve others too #DonateKaroNa #HopeNotOut pic.twitter.com/etxR2E1YR5 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 24, 2020

Shahid Afridi Raising Awareness

For #Covid19, doing my part by creating mass awareness on precautions, symptoms, dos&donts. @SAFoundationN distributed ration, installed hand sanitizers at #SFCH & made an isolation ward for ones with symptoms. Do ur part NOW by #SocialDistanacing! pic.twitter.com/qVYLMtAS2g — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 21, 2020

Earlier, Afridi in a video message urged people to help the poor. “The poor cannot afford the high prices of these sanitizers or ration. I appeal to all people who loved me and supported me, to come forward and support the poor people,” Afridi said. Shahid Afridi on Postponing PSL 2020, ‘The Decision Should have Been Made Earlier’.

As per latest reports, Pakistan on Tuesday, March 24, reported its seventh death from coronavirus. The number of people affected by coronavirus has now reached 892 in Pakistan.