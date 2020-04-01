Shahid Afridi Thanks Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh for Supporting His Foundation Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Says ‘Our Bond Shows Love & Peace Transgresses Borders’

Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi and Harbhajan Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The world certainly came to a standstill amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, many prominent personalities have been contributing a significant amount in different funds to help the needy ones. Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi was also one of the many sportspersons who came forward in the time of crisis and help the poor people by distributing ration, installing hand sanitizers. Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh also lauded the 40-year old’s effort and even donated for his foundation along with urging others to di so. Well, Afridi was certainly overwhelmed by the gesture of the two 2011- World Cup winners and posted a thankful message for them on social media. Shahid Afridi Distributes Disinfectant Material, Food Among Needy; Spreads Preventive Measures Against Coronavirus in Pakistan.

“Thank you for all you support-both yourself & my brother Harbhajan Singh are huge pillars of support; this bond we have shows love & peace transgresses borders when it comes to humanity especially. Best wishes to you with your noble endeavours with,” wrote the talismanic all-rounder while replying to Yuvraj’s message on the micro-blogging website.

View Tweet:

Thank you for all you support-both yourself & my brother @harbhajan_singh are huge pillars of support; this bond we have shows love & peace transgresses borders when it comes to humanity especially. Best wishes to you with your noble endeavours with @YOUWECAN #DonateKaroNa https://t.co/IVhqywdl3q — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 31, 2020

Earlier, many Indian cricketers have also donated huge amounts in PM-CARES relief fund, an initiative started by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to feed the poor people during the 21-day lockdown. The likes of Suresh Raina, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma pledged to donate in the social cause and also urged their fans to do so.

Meanwhile, all the major cricketing events have come to a halt amid the COVID-19 crisis as many series have been cancelled and called off left right and centre. The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is also under dark clouds and according to several reports, the gala T20 tournament is set to get called off.