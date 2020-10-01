Veteran India and Chennai Super Kings off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has been very active on social media in recent times and is frequently updating his fans with his daily-life activities. Recently, the legendary cricketer shared a picture in his new cap, which is given by his Pakistan-based friend Kamil khan. Harbhajan, who always keeps his fashion quotient high, looks quite stylish in the cap as he poses in a car. When fans came across the post, they requested 40-year-old to join CSK team in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which is being played in UAE. CSK Remove Suresh Raina’s Name From Official Website.

For the uninitiated, Harbhajan had pulled out of IPL 2020 owing to personal reasons. Though, the reason isn't exact yet, the spinner has talked about the COVID-19 scare on several occasion, and the fact might have inspired the spinner's decision. Along with Harbhajan, veteran batsman Suresh Raina also withdrew his name from the tournament, giving CSK another major blow. The duo's absence has affected the three-time champion as they haven't performed up to the mark so far. Meanwhile, let's look at Harbhajan's latest snap. Harbhajan Singh Speaks Up After Pulling Out From IPL 2020.

View Post:

Thank you brother @13kamilkhan for sending me these lovely caps with my NO-3 👍✅ pic.twitter.com/RMiZfrn9mH — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 1, 2020

Though some fans are still optimistic about Harbhajan and Raina's participation in IPL 2020, the two stars aren't likely to join the MS Dhoni and others in the CSK camp. Notably, CSK have removed Harbhajan and Raina's name from their official website, igniting speculations that the duo might not play for CSK even in the next season. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's troop, who are placed at the last spot in the team standings, will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

