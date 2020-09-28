Suresh Raina is unlikely to return to UAE and re-join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after his name was removed from the squad list for IPL 2020 in CSK’s official website. Raina had returned to India weeks before the start of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons and although speculations were rife that the veteran batsman might return to UAE and re-join the CSK squad for the remainder of IPL 2020, the chances of that happening look very slim now. Raina’s name was removed from CSK’s full squad list for IPL 2020 in the official website. Suresh Raina Unfollowed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Twitter? Here’s the Truth Behind the Rumour Viral on Internet.

Raina has left UAE just a week after his arrival with the remainder of the squad for pre-season camp before the start of the tournament. Although he has not revealed the reason behind the decision to return to India, reports have circulated in the media that he had a confrontation with the CSK team management over his hotel room. Some other reports have also stated that Raina returned to the country due to concerns over his family’s safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ‘Suresh Raina Please Comeback’: Fans Troll CSK After Defeat to Delhi Capitals, Request Chinna Thala to Return to UAE and Join Team for IPL 2020.

The 33-year-old had earlier hinted at a possible return to UAE after posting videos of himself training in his residence. Raina had also said in an interview that the doors were open for him to return to UAE and re-join the squad for IPL 2020. But his chances of any return looks unlikely after CSK removed his name from the squad list of IPL 2020. Take a look at CSK’s squad in its official website.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Official Squad for IPL 2020 (Photo Credits: CSK Official Website)

Meanwhile, Raina wasn’t the only player whose name was removed from the squad list in CSK’s official website. Harbhajan Singh’s name was also removed from the squad list. Bhajji, who has been with the CSK squad since 2018 and won the title with them two season ago, had opted out of IPL 2020 due to family concerns. Harbhajan had confirmed his decision to opt-out of the tournament through a tweet.

