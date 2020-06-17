Hardik Pandya Shares Glimpse of His and Fiancee Natasa Stankovic’s Contrasting Morning Routines (See Pictures)

India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya gave fans a sneak peek into his and fiancée Natasa Stankovic’s contrasting morning routines. Pandya, who and Stankovic recently announced that the pregnancy on social media, took to Instagram to share pictures of how they usually start their morning. Surprisingly, their morning activities are so different from each other. While Natasa is health-conscious and does exercises in the morning, Hardik, as per his story, spends it playing games online. With cricket events around the globe still uncertain and under suspension, Pandya has been relaxing and enjoying some time off with his family. Hardik Pandya and Wife Natasa Stankovic Strike a Pose at Their Baby Shower Ceremony (View Pic).

The 26-year-old through Instagram stories gave fans a glimpse into what he and Stankovic does in the morning. in the Instagram story, while Stankovic is seen doing some morning stretching, perhaps yoga to keep herself fit and active, Pandya can be seen playing PUBG game. MS Dhoni Asked Me to Bowl It Wide: Hardik Pandya Recalls India’s Thrilling Win Over Bangladesh in ICC T20 World Cup 2016.

Natasa Stankovic (Photo Credits: Instagram/@HardikPandya93)

“My morning and her morning stretching,” he says in the short video clip before going back into his game.

Hardik Pandya Plays PUBG Game (Photo Credits: Instagram/@@HardikPandya93)

Last month the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Both Pandya and Stankovic made the announcement on Instagram with identical posts and pictures of each other. Stankovic also later posted a couple of pictures of her baby shower. "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better," Hardik had said in his post while announcing the new arrival.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Announce New Arrival

"Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes," he added. Pandya and Natasa engaged earlier this year on New Year’s Day (January 1) and had also announced the same on Instagram with a cheeky caption which read: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Announce Engagement

In an interview with Cricbuzz, he later opened about their relationship and how they entered each other’s life and fell for each other. "Someone who I have found, who I actually love and I think I'm learning and I'm becoming a better man. I'm trying to go beyond myself. I'm keeping myself aside and keeping someone as priority," Hardik had said.

Meanwhile, the star all-rounder was supposed to make his India comeback in the ODI series against South Africa in March after a long injury lay-off. But the series was suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic which also forced the BCCI to indefinitely postpone the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).

