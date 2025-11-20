Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his rumoured girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma have been melting everyone’s hearts with their online PDA and public appearances. The lovebirds have been going steady in their relationship, and the star all-rounder’s latest social media post has left the internet wondering if he is engaged to Mahieka. In the post, Hardik introduced his girlfriend, and the duo could be seen performing a puja together. However, one of the slides in the post sparked rumours that they may have gotten engaged. Who Is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya’s Rumoured Girlfriend After Alleged Breakup With Jasmin Walia, Making Waves in Modelling and Acting.

On Wednesday (November 18), Hardik Pandya took to his Instagram handle and shared a carousel of pictures from his recent life. The post also included moments with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, and his son, Agastya. In one of the slides, the couple can be seen performing a puja together with their Aston and Bentley. Sharing the pictures, Hardik captioned the post, “My big 3.” They were seen wearing coordinated traditional outfits.

As rumours surrounding their relationship continue to dominate the internet, fans zoomed in on Mahieka’s left hand in one of the pictures and spotted a diamond ring. This instantly sparked speculation that the couple might have secretly gotten engaged. While the post hinted at the couple growing closer, fans began discussing whether they had taken the next big step in their relationship.

Netizens flooded the comment section of the post with their reactions. A user wrote, "Looks like it! The way he is flaunting this relationship." Another commented, "OMG girl, That was my first thought when he first posted pics with her." Another user wrote, "I don;t know about engagement, but they look pretty serious." Hardik Pandya Gets a Kiss From Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, As They Wash His Black Lamborghini Urus Car Together; Lovebirds’ Romantic Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Hardik Pandya was previously married to model and actress Natasa Stankovic. They tied the knot in May 2020 and welcomed their son, Agastya, in July the same year. The couple got divorced in May 2024. Following this, the cricketer was linked to UK-based singer Jasmin Walia, and their rumoured relationship lasted for some time.

