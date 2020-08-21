Hardik Pandya is once again in the eye of the storm once again as he has been trolled by the netizens. Pandya has been trolled by the social media users for going shirtless during the Mumbai Indians practice session. The social media users have asked the Mumbai Indians all-rounder to respect the game. Mumbai Indians had posted a snap of Hardik Pandya yesterday where he sweated it out with the team. Little did he know that this would invite trolls and they would be posting nasty comments on the snap. IPL 2020 Latest News Live, August 21.

Hardik Pandya more than a couple of days ago had arrived for the Mumbai Indians' camp by driving all the way from Baroda to Mumbai along with his brother Krunal. Post this as a part of the preparation for IPL 2020, the players sweated it out in the nets for more than two days. The 2019 IPL champions have posted the picture on social media and here's when trolls got into action. First, let's have a look at the snap and then the comments.

Reactions:

Aisa hi khel bhai IPL mein. First match mein hi India wapis aa jayega 🤣🤣 — Nagendra Y (@NagendraYemula) August 20, 2020

Gentleman's game

Before such players came in, cricket was a gentlemen's game. Prepare with full focus rather then showing off abs to the world — Ranjeet Hazarika (@ranjeet30) August 20, 2020

Don't understand why!

Don’t understand the reason for doing practice without Tshirt.. — Chandrashekhar Modi (@Chandra081079) August 20, 2020

Last one!

Isne trouser bhi q pehna he, underwear m batting krta😂 — Manish Aswani (@Manishaswanee) August 20, 2020

As of now, the team has just boarded the flight for UAE as a part of the preparation for the IPL 2020. The Mumbai Indians shared a few snaps on social media as the team took off for UAE.

