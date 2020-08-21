IPL 2020 begins in less than a month’s time and ahead of the latest edition of the cash-rich league, teams have begun their preparations with Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab already taking for UAE. The governing council have received official permission to host the tournament in the gulf country as lockdowns restrictions have eased up. So with IPL 2020 nearing a start, we keep track of updates and latest news related to the competition. BCCI Worried For Players' Safety After Coronavirus Cases in UAE Increase Rapidly.

Teams will soon reach UAE and upon touchdown, they will undergo COVID-19 tests and if returned negative, players and staff of the franchises will be placed inside bio-secure bubbles before and during the tournament begins in the United Arab Emirates. BCCI have issued SOP’s and have asked teams to strictly adhere to them. IPL 2020: Restrata, UK-Based Company to Build Bio-Secure Bubble For Players in UAE; Reports.

IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin on September 19, 2020, in UAE with the final planned on November 10. Stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah will host all the matches behind closed doors as no fans will be allowed inside the grounds to maintain social distancing protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.