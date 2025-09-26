Dramas, on-field and off-field tensions, don't seem to leave the ongoing India vs Pakistan cricket matches in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Amid much controversy, the IND vs PAK T20I took place for the first time after the horrific Pahalgam Terror Attack on September 14. That match was followed by Indian players not shaking hands with their Pakistani rivals. This was followed by several Pakistan national cricket team players making derogatory gestures against India and Indian fans in the second match on September 21. Now, for those gestures, the BCCI had reportedly complained to the ICC, and as per multiple reports, the Green Shirts fast bowler Haris Rauf is on the brink of a two-month suspension. Fact Check: Has Haris Rauf's Wife Muzna Masood Malik Met With A Car Accident In Islamabad? Here's Truth.

Why Haris Rauf Might Face Ban?

During the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match, the Pakistan national cricket team pacer Haris Rauf signalled "6-0" with his hands, directed towards the fans present in the stands at the Dubai International Stadium. He also made "plane crash" gestures with his hands. While his teammate Sahibzada Farhan celebrated his half-century with a "machine gun" gesture. Haris Rauf Provokes Fans With Plane Crash Gesture During India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

The BCCI had reportedly filed a complaint against the duo. Now, if Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan deny these allegations in writing, they might have to appear before the ICC Elite Panel Referee Richie Richardson for a hearing. As per multiple reports, Haris Rauf might face a potential two-month ban from the game for inappropriate behaviour, as his gestures seemed like an insult to India, and were provocative towards the Indian fans. A ban on the player would not only be a big blow to his career but also a lesson to maintain conduct for others. The arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to meet again on September 28, in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2025 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).