Pakistan national cricket team fast bowler Haris Rauf made the gestures of "plane crash" while fielding near the boundary rope during the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. In a video posted online, Haris Rauf could be seen making the provocative gesture twice, once facing the field, and once after facing the fans sitting in the stands of the Dubai International Stadium. The mind games and provocative gestures, however, didn't prove enough, as the Green Shirts lost the India vs Pakistan T20I clash. Batting first, Pakistan had scored 171/5, India chased it down, striking 174/4 in 18.5 overs, winning by six wickets. Haris Rauf picked up two wickets for 26 runs in his four overs. 'You Talk, We Win' Abhishek Sharma Reacts After Scoring Match-Winning 74 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (See Post).

'Plane Crash' Gesture By Haris Rauf:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)