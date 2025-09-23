Fact Check: Has Haris Rauf's Wife Muzna Masood Malik Met With A Car Accident In Islamabad? Here's Truth

Social media is becoming a cesspool of fake news, which tends to spread like wildfire, and creates quite a panic online and offline. Currently in the news for all the wrong reasons, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf now finds his wife, Muzna Masood Malik, at the centre of fake news. As per a social media post doing the rounds on the internet, Malik met with an accident in Islamabad while traveling in her car on the highway. BJP Comes Up With ‘Directed by Indian Armed Force’ Response To Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf’s Falling Plane Gesture During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Rauf has been all over social media following his controversial gestures during the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai on September 21, which saw netizens from India lash out at the cricketer. However, it was a day after the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match that Pakistan lost that the viral post about Muzna Masood Malik's accident gained traction on social media. The viral post saw internet users from both nations slam the X handle for its vile news, while a few questioned the legitimacy of the information. Check out the fake claim below.

Fake Post Claiming Haris Rauf's Wife Met With An Accident

Haris Rauf's wife met with an accident today in Islamabad 💔 pic.twitter.com/eqrJR6euN2 — Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch) September 22, 2025

User Questions Authenticity of Fake Claim

Sach bol rhe ho kya bhai ?? Phir yaar ince cream lunga uske baad fake news he ye nahi dekhna mujhe. Esi baato me mazak nahi krte bhai. — Dr Teerth Vashi (@Drtdv) September 22, 2025

Has Haris Rauf's Wife Muzna Masood Malik Met With A Car Accident In Islamabad?

No. Thankfully, Haris Rauf's wife, Muzna Masood Malik, has not met with a car accident in Islamabad. Upon inspection of the fake post, the image of the crashed car was from an old incident. The number plate on the car, which starts with QU, is mostly used in Quebec, Canada.

No media agency in Pakistan reported any such accident in Islamabad. Furthermore, Muzna took to her Instagram account and shared a post lauding her husband Haris Rauf for his gestures during the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. Haris Rauf Provokes Fans With Plane Crash Gesture During India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Munza Masood Malik's Post For Husband Haris Rauf

Haris rauf's wife has a message on her Instagram story pic.twitter.com/QFtj3ip3Us — King Babar Azam Gang (@BA56_MOB) September 21, 2025

Unfortunately, the current tensions between India and Pakistan have spilled over to social media, where netizens have started attacking players' personal lives and spreading fake claims to gain attention or assert their dominance over others.

Fact check

Claim : Haris Rauf's Wife Muzna Masood Malik Has Met With A Car Accident In Islamabad Conclusion : No. This is false/fake claim no such incident have been reported by local agencies. Full of Trash Clean

