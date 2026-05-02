Salman Ali Agha Reflects on India-Pakistan Handshake Controversy at Asia Cup 2025

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Pakistan's T20I captain, Salman Ali Agha, has brought the contentious handshake snub involving India's Suryakumar Yadav back into the spotlight, revealing that a match official had forewarned him about the Indian team's decision not to engage in the customary pre-match gesture during the Asia Cup 2025. Speaking on a recent podcast, Agha expressed his disappointment and questioned the implications of such actions on the spirit of cricket, particularly given players' roles as public figures. The incident, which first occurred during the Asia Cup last year and persisted into the T20 World Cup 2026, has been attributed to heightened political tensions between the two nations. Chennai Weather and Rain Forecast for CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico.

Salman Agha on IND-PAK Handshake Row

Salman Agha on India Vs Pakistan Handshake Controversy In T20 World Cup 🥲 Salman Ali Agha said – “I had no idea something like this would happen. Their captain had already shaken hands with me twice before- at press conference and the trophy unveiling. Then the match referee… pic.twitter.com/uh6XQ8aZi2 — Sam (@Cricsam01) May 2, 2026

Referee's Pre-Match Intervention

Agha recounted the moments leading up to the toss during a group stage match in the Asia Cup 2025, stating that a match referee, whose name he could not recall, took him aside. "I went for the toss with my media manager, Naim Bhai. The match referee - I don't recall his name - took me aside and told me, 'They are going to do this; there won't be a handshake, so please keep that in mind'," Agha revealed.

He added that he accepted the information without making an issue of it at the time, but was surprised by the escalation of the situation, especially after handshakes had occurred during pre-tournament press conferences and trophy photoshoots.

Questioning the Boycott and Sporting Spirit

The Pakistani skipper openly questioned the rationale behind the sustained refusal to shake hands, describing it as "disrespectful to cricket." Agha emphasised the importance of upholding sportsmanship, stating, "I've said this many times I don't think this is the right thing to do. When we represent a nation—and I play for Pakistan—people watch me." He highlighted that such gestures carry significant weight as players are seen as role models by younger audiences.

The Indian team's stance was widely understood to be a mark of solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, amidst a period of significant cross-border hostilities. MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav Share Historic Frame Ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico (Watch Video).

Background of the Controversy

The handshake controversy initially erupted during the Asia Cup 2025, where India's captain Suryakumar Yadav notably declined to shake hands with Agha at the toss and post-match in all three encounters, including the final. This led to strong reactions from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which accused match referee Andy Pycroft of failing to uphold the spirit of the game by allegedly blocking the customary handshake.

The PCB even threatened to withdraw from the tournament if Pycroft was not removed, a request that was ultimately rejected by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The "no-handshake policy" subsequently continued when the two teams met in the T20 World Cup 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).