Fast-bowler Hasan Ali and Pakistan Cricket Team recreated "pawri ho rahi hai" viral video following the T20I series win over South Africa in Lahore. Recently, a video went viral in which a girl named Dananeer, who is a social media influencer, was seen taking a selfie video with car and her friends in the background. “Yeh hamari car hai, yeh hum hai, yeh hamari pawri hori hai,” (this is our car, this is us and this is our party) the girl says in the video. Yeh Hamari Car Hai, Yeh Hum Hai, Yeh Hamari Pawri Hori Hai’ Is the New Funny Meme Material; PIB, Yashraj Mukhate and Netflix Join Pakistani Girl’s Party!

The viral video has inspired many other parody clips and memes as well. Even, the hashtag #PawriHoRaiHai was trending on social media sites. And now Hasan Ali jumped the bandwagon following Pakistan’s series win. The video was shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter.

Here’s Hasan Ali’s Video

Pakistan defeated South Africa by four wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to win the three-match series 2-1. Earlier, Pakistan won the series opener and then South Africa levelled with a win in second T20I. Set a target of 165, Pakistan crossed the line in 18.4 overs with Hasan Ali scoring 20 off just seven balls. Batting first South Africa were 65 for seven at one stage before David Miller’s 85 off 45 balls lifted the visitors to 164.

