If you are active on social media, you must be knowing the latest video going crazy viral! “Yeh hamari car hai, yeh hum hai, yeh hamari pawri hori hai,” (this is our car, this is us and this is our party) the young girl in the video is making people cry out of laughter. The short clip has gone viral on the social media platforms, being reshared thousands of times under the hashtag #PawriHoRaiHai and inspiring many other parody clips. Not only that, the video also sparked hilarious memes and jokes, you can’t ignore. It is the now the new funny meme material. PIB fact check, Yashraj Mukhate and Netflix India too joined the girl’s party!

Who is the girl in the viral video? Well, she is a social media influencer with more than 250K followers on Instagram. Dananeer is from Pakistan, and she shared the famous video to poke fun at the rich people when they visit the northern areas. In the video, she is seen vacationing in a hilly, beautiful location of Pakistan and says, “Yeh hamari car hai,” panning the video to the car, “yeh hum hai,” pointing to herself and her friends and finally ending with “yeh hamari pawri hori hai,” The viral video is gold meme content we might have been missing for long.

Watch the Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dananeer | Content Creator 🇵🇰 (@dananeerr)

The funny video has now sparked a hilarious meme trend, and the jokes are lit AF. Music composer, Yashraj Mukhate, credited for the iconic viral track, “Rasode mein kaun tha,” made a mashup of the video. Netflix too joined the bandwagon, and so did the Press Information Bureau (PIB) India.

'PAWRI' With PIB To Bust Fake News!

You may not be able to 'PAWRI' like that, but you can join our party to bust fake news! #pawrihoraihai #PIBFactcheck pic.twitter.com/0pFB24WBet — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 13, 2021

Netflix Joined the Funny Meme Trend Too

Yeh humari car hai Yeh hum hai Hope we’re not too late to the parrrrty pic.twitter.com/sfQcOXlODa — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 13, 2021

Yashraj Mukhate's Mashup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

Check Funny Memes

yeh hamari car hai yeh hum hain aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hai pic.twitter.com/eH33XfLqLO — A (@kyaaboltitu) February 12, 2021

LOL

Yeh humari carrrrr hai Yeh hum hain Aur yeh hamarrri parrrty horahi hai pic.twitter.com/yZPVxr7tay — Nishtha (@krantinari) February 12, 2021

Hahaha

Yeh hamari car hai Yeh hum hain or yeh hamari paarrttyyy ho rhi hai pic.twitter.com/BiSfdAa8yY — Bss Aise Hi 🤭 // 1 day to go🥳 (@sexylgratha) February 13, 2021

'Pawri Ho Rai Hai'

yeh hamari khar hai yeh hum hain aur yeh hamari pawrty ho rahi hai pic.twitter.com/WqaD8dYbwR — simbelmynë (@raeeskashmir_) February 13, 2021

Aren’t they hilarious? Looking at the how insanely the video has gone viral, it appears the meme templates will stay for longer, till the time, netizens find something else to LOL! Meanwhile, you can ‘pawri’ with these hilarious jokes on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2021 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).