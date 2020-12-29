Ravichandran Ashwin is having a brilliant time in Australia and has been one of the best players for India in the ongoing Test series down under. The off-spinner has been a constant source of wickets for the national team in the series, troubling the hosts with his variations and his intelligence and according to his wife Prithi Narayanan, the 34-year-old has never looked ‘this happy and satisfied’. Ravi Ashwin Breaks Muttiah Muralitharan’s Record, Indian Spinner Has Now Dismissed Most Left-Handers in Tests.

Ravi Ashwin once again led from the front as India bounced back from a heavy loss in the opening game, to defeat Australia by eight wickets in the 2nd Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The 34-year-old’s wife after the win said that the off-spinner has a ‘smile in his eyes’ in almost 10 years. Pirthi also added that the family will be watching Kamal Hasan-starrer Michael Madana Kama Rajan for sure. Ajinkya Rahane’s Test Captaincy Record, IND’s Eighth Test Win Down Under and Other Stats.

‘I have seen/ spoken to Ashwin after every Test he has played and after a lot of wins. But I have never seen him this happy, satisfied and light (can I say?) with a smile in his eyes in almost 10 years.’ Prithi Narayanan wrote on her Twitter while quoting a post from husband Ravi Ashwin.

The Indian spinner had a terrific time in the 2nd Test as he entered history books. Ravi Ashwin on Tuesday (December 29) became the bowler to take the most wickets of left-handers in Test cricket when he bowled Josh Hazlewood. In doing so, the 34-year-old surpassed the previous best of 191 of Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan.

Ravi Ashwin has taken nine wickets in the two games so far and will be hoping to carry his form in the third match as well. The next Test match is scheduled to start on January 7 with both teams entering the encounter on level terms. The series is currently tied on 1-1.

