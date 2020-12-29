Ravichandran Ashwin has been blazing guns for the Indian team and now he has surpassed the record of Muthiah Muralitharan during India vs Australia, 2nd Test 2020. In this match, Ashwin scalped five wickets in the game and with this completed 192 wickets of the left-handers. He got the wicket of Josh Hazelwood to get to the record. With this, he surpassed the Sri Lankan legend. Ashwin now bowled at an economy of 1.46 in the first innings. He bowled 24 overs in the game and conceded 35 runs. He bowled seven maidens in the match. Whereas, in the second innings, he bowled for 37.1 overs and gave away 71 runs. Ashwin in the second innings bowled six maidens. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma & Others Hail Team India After Defeating Australia (See Tweets).

Ashwin played a vital role in Team India's eight-wicket win over Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Talking about the game, India dominated the match since the first day as they bundled out the Aussies on 195 runs. In the second inning, he scored 326 runs and then once again bundled out the Aussies on 200. The remaining lead of above 70 runs was scored by the batsmen quite easily on the day four. India lost as couple of wickets as they won the game.

After the win, cricketers hailed team India for the victory and congratulated the stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane for the same. Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Irfan Pathan were the ones who reacted to the stunning win. The Indian team will play their next game on January 7, 2021, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

