India defeated Australia by eight wickets in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The four-match series is now levelled at one each with two more games to go. Set a paltry target of 70 runs to win, India lost two early wickets but then debutant Shubman Gill and captain Ajinkya Rahane shared an unbeaten partnership of 51 runs to see India home. Earlier in the day, India bundled out Australia for just 200 runs in their second innings. Ajinkya Rahane Hailed for his Captaincy As India Beat Australia by 8 Wickets at MCG.

Australia resumed day’s play on an overnight score of 133 for six with Cameron Green and Pat Cummins unbeaten on 17 and 15 respectively. Jasprit Bumrah then struck with the new ball as he removed Cummins. Debutant Mohammed Siraj picked two more wickets to leave Australia in further trouble at 185 for nine. Australia were eventually bowled out for 200, effectively 69 as India had secured 131-run lead. Meanwhile, check out the stat highlights from day four. India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights.

# Ravi Ashwin has now dismissed most (192) left-handers in Test cricket.

# This is India’s first win away from home when they have fielded first since Aug 2010.

# This is Australia’s first defeat in a home Test after winning the toss since 2011/12.

# India now have four wins at MCG, the most for the team at an overseas venue.

# Ajinkya Rahane is the second Indian captain to win each of his first three Tests as captain after MS Dhoni.

# Rahane also becomes second visiting captain after Sachin Tendulkar to win Man of the Match award at MCG in Tests.

# Mohammed Siraj becomes first Indian debutant to pick five wickets in a Test match in seven Years

# None of Rahane’s 12 Test hundreds came in a losing cause. Nine of them in wins and rest three in draws.

# Rahane becomes the only second Indian player after Rahul Dravid to hit winning runs in Tests on Australian soil.

For India, Siraj picked three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked two wickets each. Umesh Yadav, who has suffered injury, chipped in with a wicket. The third Test is scheduled to take place in Sydney. However, due to rising coronavirus cases, the Test could be held at the MCG as well.

