Australia are the only team undefeated so far in the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup and will hope to end their group stage journey with a win against a rampaging South African side. In a clash between the first placed Australia and second placed South Africa, expect a high octane game featuring some of the best cricketers in the contest. The game is also crucial considering the winner qualifies to the next round as the group winners. South Africa initially had a hiccup in their first game of the tournament against England but their turnaround in fortunes has been fascinating and now are one of the favourites to lift the trophy. AUS-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Tahlia McGrath Praises Australia’s Depth Before South Africa Match.

Alyssa Healy is struggling with a calf injury and could miss out for Australia once again although she has resumed light training. Georgia Voll and Phoebe Litchfield will open the innings with Ellyse Perry at no 3. The Australians will need these players to set up a platform for the middle order to fire. Skipper Tahila McGrath is one of their consistent wicket taker and will need support from Kim Garth and Megan Schutt.

Masabata Klaas is expected to return to the playing eleven for South Africa with Nondumiso Shangase making way for her. Laura Wolvaardt is leading from the front with consistent runs at the top order. The likes of Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp have also contributed when it has mattered, making them the players to watch out for.

Expect a crunch tie with the winner being decided at the very end. Toss will play a role in this game and the side chasing has the advantage. The AUS-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore and will start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, and fans can watch the AUS-W vs SA-W live telecast on its channels. Fans seeking an online viewing option can watch AUS-W vs SA-W live streaming online, but after purchasing a subscription. Women’s Big Bash League 2025–26: Tayla Vlaeminck To Miss Upcoming WBBL Season Due to Shoulder Injury Recovery.

AUS-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

Top of the table showdown! 💥#TheProteas Women take on Australia Women in a clash to decide who finishes at the top of the #CWC25 standings. 🏏😁 Catch every moment live on SuperSport! 📺#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/NpnQJQplHv — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) October 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2025 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).