Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 26 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The DC vs KKR clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 29, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams will be aiming for a win as they look to establish themselves as early contenders. Meanwhile, fans searching for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Delhi Capitals are third in the points table and could close the gap on leaders Chennai Super Kings with a win. Rishabh Pant’s men have been brilliant at the start of the season but their winning run was halted by RCB in the previous match. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders ended their losing run against Punjab Kings in their previous game and will be hoping to build in that result. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (April 29, 2021). The game is scheduled for a 07:30 pm start.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (DC vs KKR) match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League 2021 in India. So fans can live telecast the DC vs KKR match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels.

